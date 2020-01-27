No level-playing field within EC: Mahbub Talukdar





Mahbub, who criticised the roles of the EC several times in the past, made the claim at a media briefing at the commission's headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon on Sunday.

He also alleged his wings have been clipped.

"My proposals were not accepted in the commission meetings due to a lack of majority support. But the commission should consider the merits of a proposal. My capacity to address various issues has also been curbed. There is no level playing field within the Election Commission," he said.

"We should protect the independence and dignity of the commission and our works should reflect this," he added.

-bdnews24.com

























