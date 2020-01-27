Writ filed against disclosing sex of unborn baby





Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hassan, filed the writ on Sunday.

The HC bench of Justice M Enyetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman may hear the petition this week.

On December 1, Ishrat Hassan sent a legal notice to the secretaries of the health ministry, women and children's affairs ministry and social welfare ministry over the matter.

In the notice, she asked the ministries to order the clinics and diagnostic centres to stop tests to check the sex of the baby.

Ishrat Hassan told the media that many people in the country want sons because they believe that they can earn and carry the family forward.

'In this situation, if the sex is revealed during pregnancy and it doesn't meet the expectations of the parents, it will have a negative effect on the physical and mental well-being of the expecting mother,' she said.

She further added that expecting mothers often suffer from depression and it affects the baby as well for which disclosing the gender in Bangladesh should be stopped.



















