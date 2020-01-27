Video
JS passes Electoral Rolls Bill

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A bill titled Electoral Rolls (Amendment) Bill 2020 extending the deadline for updating voter lists till March 2 instead of January 31 every year was passed in Parliament.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.
The amendment is being brought to the existing Electoral Rolls Act 2009 aiming to extend the timeframe till March 1 as it is difficult to update all the voter lists within only 29 days from January 2 to January 31.
    -UNB


