PM flags off rail, road and water projects



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flaging off ‘Jamalpur Express’ inter-city train service on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge West-Tarakandi-Jamalpur route via video conference at Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

She inaugurated the projects via video conference at Ganabhaban on Sunday.

The railway projects include the 'Jamalpur Express' inter-city train service on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge West-Tarakandi-Jamalpur route, 'Dhalarchar Express' on the Dhalarchar-Pabna-Rajshahi route, the extension of Rajbari Express' Faridpur route and overhauling the fleets of Udayan and Paharika Express train on the Chattogram-Sylhet route.

She launched two PC girder bridges over the Titas River in Brahmanbaria and Kaliganga River in Manikganj along with the 'Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant' developed by Chattogram WASA and Khulna WASA's 'Bangabandhu Water Treatment Plant'.









Hasina also unveiled a new mobile app for Palli Sanchay Bank's digital financial service 'Palli Lenden' and a 12-hour programme produced by the state-run BTV's Chattogram centre. -bdnews24.com





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a series of development projects involving rail transport, road communications and water supply systems.She inaugurated the projects via video conference at Ganabhaban on Sunday.The railway projects include the 'Jamalpur Express' inter-city train service on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge West-Tarakandi-Jamalpur route, 'Dhalarchar Express' on the Dhalarchar-Pabna-Rajshahi route, the extension of Rajbari Express' Faridpur route and overhauling the fleets of Udayan and Paharika Express train on the Chattogram-Sylhet route.She launched two PC girder bridges over the Titas River in Brahmanbaria and Kaliganga River in Manikganj along with the 'Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant' developed by Chattogram WASA and Khulna WASA's 'Bangabandhu Water Treatment Plant'.Hasina also unveiled a new mobile app for Palli Sanchay Bank's digital financial service 'Palli Lenden' and a 12-hour programme produced by the state-run BTV's Chattogram centre. -bdnews24.com