Late Muazzem Ali awarded ‘Padma Bhushan’ by India





Muazzem Ali passed away last December 30 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, having just completed a 5-year posting in New Delhi as Bangladesh High Commissioner.

Born on July 18, 1944 in Sylhet, he joined the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1968, and retired in December 2001. While serving in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC in 1971, he declared his allegiance to the government of Bangladesh.

He was brought out of retirement to serve as Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi from September 2014 to 2019.

India's Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities - art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. -UNB















