Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:35 AM
Home Back Page

Late Muazzem Ali awarded ‘Padma Bhushan’ by India

Enamul Haque gets Padma Shri

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

India has honoured former Foreign Secretary as well as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali with the Padma Bhushan for Public Affairs (posthumous) and Professor Enamul Haque with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to archaeology.
Muazzem Ali passed away last December 30 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, having just completed a 5-year posting in New Delhi as Bangladesh High Commissioner.
Born on July 18, 1944 in Sylhet, he joined the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1968, and retired in December 2001. While serving in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC in 1971, he declared his allegiance to the government of Bangladesh.
He was brought out of retirement to serve as Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi from September 2014 to 2019.
India's Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities - art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 private varsities fined
BNP briefs diplomats on city polls
PM told govt officials not to interfere in polls: Quader
No level-playing field within EC: Mahbub Talukdar
New virus ‘not as strong as SARS’: China
Writ filed against disclosing sex of unborn baby
JS passes Electoral Rolls Bill
PM flags off rail, road and water projects


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft