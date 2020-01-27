

Closing ceremony of 18th Founding Anniversary of Daffodil International University

















Dr Rubana Huq, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters (BGMEA) and Managing Director of Mohammadi Group, Dr Abu Belel Mohammad Shafiul Huq, Former Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army, Dr Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, and Prof Dr SM Mahbubul Haque Majumder, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Daffodil International University along with other distinguished guests at the closing ceremony of 18th Founding Anniversary of Daffodil International University.