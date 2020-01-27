

MACES hosts Applications Day 2020

Interested students and parents meet with officials representing six universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan, gaining a clearer understanding of the previous and subsequent actions of the application by answering questions on various issues. A discussion meeting with journalists was held afterward to discuss these issues.

Rouham Manzoor, Managing Partner of MACES thanked everyone on the closing session saying, "We have helped over 5,000 students from over 25 countries to get foreign degrees from reputed universities. Events like these are organized for paving the way for more Bangladeshi students to achieve their dream of studying abroad. Guiding them throughout their study period and afterward to achieve a successful career is one of our specialties."

MACES, a leading education consultancy firm in Bangladesh, hosted an Applications Day to facilitate applications for study abroad in the UK, USA, Canada, Japan, and Australia for the upcoming session at the Daily Star Centre, on January 24, 2020. Participation at the event was free of cost but students were encouraged to register online. Students who wish to apply came with their documents and placed applications at the event after directly meeting university officials. More than 500 students participated in the event.Interested students and parents meet with officials representing six universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan, gaining a clearer understanding of the previous and subsequent actions of the application by answering questions on various issues. A discussion meeting with journalists was held afterward to discuss these issues.Rouham Manzoor, Managing Partner of MACES thanked everyone on the closing session saying, "We have helped over 5,000 students from over 25 countries to get foreign degrees from reputed universities. Events like these are organized for paving the way for more Bangladeshi students to achieve their dream of studying abroad. Guiding them throughout their study period and afterward to achieve a successful career is one of our specialties."