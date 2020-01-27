Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:35 AM
Home Eduvista

MACES hosts Applications Day 2020

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Eduvista Desk

MACES hosts Applications Day 2020

MACES hosts Applications Day 2020

MACES, a leading education consultancy firm in Bangladesh, hosted an Applications Day to facilitate applications for study abroad in the UK, USA, Canada, Japan, and Australia for the upcoming session at the Daily Star Centre, on January 24, 2020. Participation at the event was free of cost but students were encouraged to register online. Students who wish to apply came with their documents and placed applications at the event after directly meeting university officials. More than 500 students participated in the event.
Interested students and parents meet with officials representing six universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan, gaining a clearer understanding of the previous and subsequent actions of the application by answering questions on various issues. A discussion meeting with journalists was held afterward to discuss these issues.
Rouham Manzoor, Managing Partner of MACES thanked everyone on the closing session saying, "We have helped over 5,000 students from over 25 countries to get foreign degrees from reputed universities. Events like these are organized for paving the way for more Bangladeshi students to achieve their dream of studying abroad. Guiding them throughout their study period and afterward to achieve a successful career is one of our specialties." 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Training workshop titled 'Insects and diseases management by using bio pesticides based technology in fruits and vegetables'
Inauguration ceremony of Shamshen Nahar Khan Hall of CUET
Closing ceremony of 18th Founding Anniversary of Daffodil International University
MACES hosts Applications Day 2020
Opinion exchange meeting held at BRRI
PhD seminar held at IU
BRACU joins global network to transform higher education
Bangladesh needs to boost up its higher education system


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft