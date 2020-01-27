Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:34 AM
Opinion exchange meeting held at BRRI

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020
Eduvista Desk

Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Masud bin Momen said, "success in rice production and research in Bangladesh is an inspiring and presentable story that can be disseminated throughout the world". Secretary Momen made this observation on January 23, 2020 in Gazipur when he was visiting Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) along with a delegation.  BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir presided over the opinion exchange meeting while Director General of the SAARK and BIMSTEC Md Shamsul Haque, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Boktiar, BRRI Director (Research) Dr Tamal Lata Aditya and BRRI Director (Administration) Dr Krishna Pada Halder, Heads of BRRI research divisions and sections were present.  
Sharing his impressive ideas and experiences in an opinion exchange meeting on the occasion Secretary Momen pointed out 'Success in rice production and research in Bangladesh is an inspiring story of achievement that can be presented throughout the world with admiration'.
Secretary Momen informed that years ago he visited Fukhushima, Japan and personally took part in rice transplanting in the field with the Japanese farmers to inspire them in cultivating the crop even in a radiation risky environment and stayed one night in their houses as an invited guest that was encouraging for them. He also shared his experiences throughout the world including New York City, USA and other high profile metropolitan cities where success stories of Bangladesh's rice production and research were sincerely appreciated.  The Foreign Secretary and the delegates later on visited some laboratories and net house facilities to have a firsthand look of the BRRI research activities. Secretary Momen expressed his heart felt satisfaction after observing the presentation of BRRI's achievements in developing 100 hundred high yielding rice varieties and associated technologies that has made Bangladesh a rice surplus country and said Dhaka based students of schools and colleges should take similar initiatives to learn about the success stories in rice research.  


