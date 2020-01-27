PhD seminar held at IU





Department of English, Islamic University (IU) in kushtia organized a seminar titled on "Literature is back but wearing different clothes: A study of using literature in TESL in a Bangladesh context" on January 26, 2020 at the seminar room of English department.Feminist pedagogy in ELT: Teaching alice moonro's 'Boys and Girls' in the ESL classroom and post colonial literature in ESL curriculum are the papers presented in the seminar. Prof M Sarwar Murshed, Dean, faculty of Arts addressed the programme as chief guest while Prof M Shahadat Hossain Azad was the chief discussant at the seminar. Sultana Jahan, Session: 2014-15, Registration no: 18 was the researcher of this paper while Prof Mossammad Salma Sultana, Chaiman, Department of English presided over the seminar.