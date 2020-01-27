Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020
BRACU joins global network to transform higher education

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Eduvista Desk

BRAC University (BRACU) is partnering with a new university network aiming to better prepare students for current and future global challenges. This is in tune with its revamped aspirations to turn into an international university. Currently its human resource is acquiring global expertise. The curricula are being overhauled to benchmark against Harvard's and Yale's. New research partnerships, international internships and student exchanges are being adopted. The vision is to stand out as a true global institution and flagship university bringing pride for Bangladesh. The mission is to foster knowledge creation, uphold human values and promote sustainable development.
The Open Society University Network (OSUN) will integrate teaching and research across higher education institutions worldwide. It will offer simultaneously taught network courses and joint degree programmes. Students and faculty will regularly be brought together with in-person and online discussions. A "scholars at risk" programme will be launched. It will merge a large number of academically excellent but politically endangered scholars.


