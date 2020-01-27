Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:34 AM
Home Art & Culture

Johnny Depp jams with Aerosmith as band celebrates 50-year career

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Johnny Depp jams with Aerosmith as band celebrates 50-year career

Johnny Depp jams with Aerosmith as band celebrates 50-year career

Actor Johnny Depp and musician Alice Cooper joined Aerosmith on Friday at a gala dinner and performance in Los Angeles to celebrate the band's 50-year career as one of the best-selling American hard rock bands of all times.
Cooper and Depp - who play with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry in rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires - were among more than a dozen artists including the Foo Fighters, Sammy Hagar and John Legend who sang the band's biggest hits as it was named the MusiCares person of the year.
Organized by the Recording Academy, the annual MusiCares event raised some $6 million on Friday for health services to members of the music industry.
Hosted by British comedian Russell Brand, the night was marked by jokes about the band's drug-fueled past and the advancing age of frontman Steven Tyler, Perry, and guitarists Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton.
"It's a miracle he's still alive!" Brand said of Tyler, 71, calling him the "the sexiest septuagenarian in history."
Aerosmith, formed in 1970 in Boston, rose to fame when the band broke through as America's answer to the Rolling Stones with its fusion of hard rock and blues.
Tyler and Perry quickly earned the nickname "the Toxic Twins" due to their heavy use of drugs, a moniker cemented later in the band's career by their numerous feuds and multiple trips to rehab.
Internal conflicts boiled over in 2009 after Tyler fell off the stage and his band mates threatened to hire a new singer to replace him.
"Should I, which I won't, fall again, y'all might help me back up again, and I love you so much for that," Tyler told the audience on Friday, praising the work of MusiCares.
Feuding flared again this week when drummer Joey Kramer lost a legal bid to play at the dinner after a period out through injury last year.




Kramer did, however, join his band mates on stage as they accepted their MusiCares awards, which also recognized Tyler's Janie's Fund charity for abused and neglected girls.
On Friday, R&B singer Legend got a standing ovation for his version of power ballad "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," while pop star Kesha gave an emotional rendition of the band's song about child abuse, "Janie's Got a Gun."
Country singer LeAnn Rimes showed off her inner rock star on "Livin' On the Edge," while boy band the Jonas Brothers took on "Crazy,"
Previous MusiCares persons of the year include Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Carole King and Elton John.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Johnny Depp jams with Aerosmith as band celebrates 50-year career
Poet Muhammad Samad gets ‘The Prizes 2018: The International Best Poet’ award
Glimpses of contemporary trends
Grammy organisers deny claims award nominations are rigged
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
Kunal Kemmu shares unseen wedding video on anniversary with Soha Ali Khan
Andrew Kishore’s health condition deteriorates
Madhusudan Dutt’s 196th birth anniversary


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft