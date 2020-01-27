

Poet Muhammad Samad gets ‘The Prizes 2018: The International Best Poet’ award

For the notable contribution in the field of poetry, IPTRC has nominated 10 poets from 10 different countries for this award. Alongside Muhammad Samad, Other awardees are--- poet Dragos Barbu from Romania, poet Hilal Karahan from Turkey, poet Mite Stefoski from Macedonia, poet Tonia Passola from Spain (Catalonia), poet Ali Al-Hazmi from Saudi Arabia, poet Mandal Bijoy Beg from India, poet Fatime Kulli from Albenia, poet DUAN Guang'an from China and poet Dominique Hecq from Belgium.

Dr. Muhammad Samad, one of the prolific poets of Bengali literature, has authored nearly twenty books of poetry, translation and social sciences. Samad was born in 1956 at Sharishabari in Jamalpur district. He started writing poetry in his school days. He is one of the distinguished poets who attained recognition in the '70s. His writings foray into romanticism, nature and patriotism. His style is outspoken and bold.

The first collection of his verses, 'Ekjon Rajnaitik Netar Manifesto', was published in 1983 and won the Tribhuj Literary Award. Other published books by Samad are 'Aami Noi Indrajit Megher Araley', 'Porabey Chandan Kath', 'Cholo, Tumul Brishtitey Bhiji', 'Sharater Akashey Purnima' and 'Premer Kobita'.

At present, Samad is the Professor at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research, Dhaka University. Currently, he is the chairman of National Poetry Council, Bangladesh. So far, for the invaluable contribution in poetry and Bengali literature, he has received many honorary awards namely 'Syed Mujtaba Ali Shahitto Puroshkar', 'Kabi Sukanta Shahitto Puroshkar', 'Kabi Jibanananda Das Puroshkar', 'Kabi Jasimuddin Shahitto Puroshkar', 'Kabi Bishnu Dey Puroshkar' and many more.































