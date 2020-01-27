|
NSDA provides registration to 12 training providers
Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 39
The National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), under the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has given registrations to 12 more prominent training providers on Sunday.
The registration certificates were handed over to the training providers in a ceremony held at the NSDA headquarters in the city.
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus attended the ceremony as chief guest and handed over certificates to the training provider organisations on that day.