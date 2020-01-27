Functioning of forensic lab in Rajshahi soon





RAJSHAHI, Jan 26: After Dhaka and Chottogram, a new forensic laboratory has been established in Rajshahi aimed at infusing dynamism into the process of identifying criminals, detecting crimes and examining evidence.Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has established the laboratory in a four-storey building at Police Line Compound in the city. All sorts of necessary infrastructural development works have already been completed and it's now waiting for opening.Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary is likely to launch the laboratory on February 3 next and soon after the formal opening it will go into full operation, said Shahriar Rahman, CID's Superintendent of Police.The lab is competent to carry out any chemical examination and documentation as it is well-equipped with sophisticated equipment of international standards and highly specialized. Such type of lab will keep a significant role to explore important evidence to solve different criminal cases.Initially, a 40-member team led by an additional superintendent of police will be deployed at the lab in Rajshahi. The official further said there would be a ballistics section to examine arms and explosives and also separate sections to inspect forgeries and counterfeit notes.Upon launching of the lab, there will no more need to go to Dhaka for forensic test of the sensational cases in all 16 districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.Previously, it took a long time to get laboratory reports and delayed investigations and sometimes evidence would be damaged.The people do not need to go to Dhaka anymore to get laboratory reports and necessary information sending evidences requires time from one division to another, leading to delays.Abdur Rahim, Additional Superintendent of Police in Rajshahi CID's forensic department, said the lab will accelerate investigations through reducing the hassle in the region.The lab has scopes of spotting chemical, ballistics, handwriting, fingerprint, micro-analysis, footprint and fake-note.Of those, there are facilities of testing various items including viscera, narcotics and acid in chemical laboratory.A special crime scene unit has been added to the lab to collect evidence from the scene of crime. There will also be finger and foot print sections and handwriting analysis and photography sections to match prints collected and accelerate investigations, the CID officials said. -BSS