Language movement veteran Dr Hamid passes away

NETRAKONA, Jan 26: Language movement veteran and prominent social worker Dr. M A Hamid died of old age complications at Mymensing Medical College Hospital on Saturday night.

He was 89, family sources here said.

He left behind his wife, one son, three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Dr. Hamid was the President of Netrakona Diabetic Samity, District Corruption Prevention Committee and had been associated with different socio-cultural organizations including Netrakona Press Club, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

He was buried at his family graveyard at his village at Matang of Purbadhala upazila in the district after Zohr prayer at local stadium yesterday. -BSS







