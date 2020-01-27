Ekushey Book Fair to get a new look marking Mujib Borsho





"As this year's book fair will be dedicated to Bangabandhu, we have taken some special measures to highlight him. Those will include making five installations on Bangabandhu, organizing seminars on him and publishing a large number of books on his life and works", Dr Jalal Ahmed, member secretary of the fair organizing committee said on Sunday.

Marking the 'Mujib Borsho', Bangla Academy has planned to publish 100 books on the life and works of Bangabandhu over the next three years and as part of it, the academy will publish 28 books this year.

"All of our arrangements, publications and exhibitions are centring Bangabandhu and his birth centenary and we will organize seminars and different kinds of competitions highlighting the life and works of the great leader", Jalal added. Some bookstalls will be made in the shape of Bangabandhu's house of Dhanmondi 32 along with setting five installations on Bangabandhu at different points of the fair area, Jalal furthered.

While visiting the place, it was seen that many book publishers have put Bangabandhu's portraits on their signboards in different styles marking the Mujib Borsho.

Shova Prokash has already erected their bookstall following the shape of Bangabandhu's house of Dhanmondi 32. Besides, the Bangla Academy as part of its routine work will publish around 200 books, a good number of those on Bangabandhu, during the month-long book fair beginning on February 2 at the academy and the adjoining Suhrawardy Udyan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the book fair on February 2 and unveil the cover of the third book of Bangabandhu, authored by himself, titled "Amar Dekha Naya Chin" (The New China as I Saw).

The number of publication houses and other organizations joining at the annual book fair this year increased to 550 from 499 in 2019 while units increased to 850 from 770 in 2019. -BSS















