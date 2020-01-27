Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:33 AM
President stresses global efforts to continue dev of climate vulnerable countries

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

President Abdul Hamid speaks at the International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences and Technology for Sustainable Development (ICEEST-20) at InterContinental Dhaka Hotel on Sunday. photo: pid

President Abdul Hamid on Sunday stressed the need for taking concerted efforts by the global community, donors and international organizations to continue the trend of development of climate vulnerable countries and ensure sustainable development.
"All the stakeholders, including the global community, donors and international organizations, should take joint initiatives to continue the trend of economic development of climate vulnerable countries and ensure sustainable development," he said.
He said while delivering his speech at the International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences and Technology for Sustainable Development (ICEEST-20)at a city hotel.
The five-day conference began on Saturday with huge participation of teachers, students and researchers from home and abroad.
The Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences of Dhaka University (DU) is organising the international conference on earth and environment sciences and technology (ICEEST).
Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, Chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof Kazi Shahidullah, DU vice-chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman, Conference Speaker Professor of University College London, United Kingdom Dr. Peter Sammonds were present at the programme.
Mentioning Bangladesh as one of the most affected countries by climate change, Hamid said the role of the most affected countries, including Bangladesh, in the polluting process is very negligible.
"The countries responsible for it should play a responsible role in overcoming this situation. The problems caused by climate change are no longer limited to one country or region," he said.
Saying climate change a global problem now, he said the whole world will have to come forward to resolve this.
He also called upon the global community to come forward with financial and technical assistance as only pledges and lovely words can't bring any solution.    -UNB


-UNB

