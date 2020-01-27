Video
Monday, 27 January, 2020
Letter To the Editor

Noise pollution during DCC election campaign

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020

Dear Sir

Use of loudspeakers in social programme, political assembly, open concert and various campaigns is one of the main reasons behind the noise pollution in Dhaka and other cities in our country. But the upcoming two Dhaka City Corporation election campaign through noise pollution made new record and strikes attention to the city dwellers. This high volume vibrant noise pollution is running uninterruptedly even in the time of Azan in the mosque and the aspirant SSC candidates, whose examination is scheduled to be held after the DCC election, feel serious discomfort. The election candidates are either reluctant to realise the issue or accordingly stop the same. Whereas the aspirant candidates need to give commitment how to stop noise pollution, instead, they are creating the vibrant noise pollution and it is very unfortunate.





Truely nobody care of the issue and know how to lodge any complaints. I earnestly requested the authority concern to stop the vibrant noise pollution during election campaign and getting rid of the SSC candidates to make preparation of their examination peacefully and attentively.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



