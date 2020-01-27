Good luck, Harry and Meghan!



Nazarul Islam



Less than two weeks earlier, the royal couple had announced their untenable desire to partially step back, operating partially-in and out of the regal institution. Instead, both the players will effectively stand down, giving up royal duties and relinquishing their share of the sovereign grant from the royal Treasury. It has been agreed that the couple will also repay the £2.4 million public funds, they had used earlier to refurbish their Windsor home. In a classic establishment compromise, they will keep the right to be titled HRH on the understanding, that they will not exercise it.



Obviously, this retention would allow them to return as working royals should they change their minds. But while the arrangements are due for review in a year, the deal looks more like a royal decree than a trial separation.



Despite the Queen's clear desire to draw a line beneath the matter, briefings at least purportedly on behalf of the players, may well perpetuate the drama. Plenty of questions remain unanswered: notably, who will pay the sizable bill for the security they will need, and how they will cover their other costs. Not many commoners would understand 'financial independence' to include seven-figure sums from a father who enjoys his own wealth through the same accident of birth that will make him king. But they will most certainly need additional income, to maintain their current lifestyle.



In reality, the glamour of royalty will remain their strongest suit, whatever their formal status. They could not retain royal funding, while cutting commercial deals, however respectable -yet the cutting of purse strings does mean that oversight will consist of the Queen's indication of approval or otherwise, rather than a formal vetting procedure.

This is not what the Sussexes had wanted. Unfortunately, this is what they have chosen. Their story has often been compared to that of another duke and duchess: Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson. They spent the rest of their lives bitterly and ingloriously. However, this is very different, and deserves much more sympathies, for the couple in very era of the monarchy. Both husband and wife have already shown a degree of courage as well as naivety. They will still enjoy a life of immense privilege.



Good luck, Harry and Meghan!

And this is what the palace has endeavoured to avoid, in the first place. There existed genuine concerns about duty, which have been compounded by the understanding that the UK's monarchy is a matter of show-business, as well. Like it or not! The royal family is losing the members--the most attractive and appealing to a younger generation, while the long reign of its respected head has approached its end.



Yet even those who do not share these views may agree that other countries have established more credible and creditable versions of the monarchy for the modern age. Slimming down the institution may well be in its best interests, however-it plays out for those who are exiting the stage.



Certainly, we have embarked upon a novel era for the Royal family, pushed along by a couple who have demanded something different .....and got that!

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, disgruntled by their treatment in the United Kingdom, are off to North America.

Ostensibly, they won't receive public funding but will still take money from the estate of Prince Charles.



For most followers, this is British history in its process of evolution-particularly, for the age-old institution. And not surprisingly, this also, reflects an intelligently-crafted business deal. In order to keep favour with the public, the royal couple will repay 2.4 million pounds ($4.5 million) of taxpayer money that they had earlier poured into an extravagant renovation of their home, behind the walls of Windsor castle.

This house will largely remain their UK base, but they are expected to pay rent.

The British public would have reflect angst very loudly of course, if they hadn't. As of now, they no longer work for the Queen and her own statement at this monumental juncture was sympathetic to the pressures that had naturally piled upon them.



Prince Harry will be gone soon - sometime in the northern Spring, which begins at the end of March - not only in name, but also from country.

He will still remain to be called a prince but won't be known as Prince Harry, rather, the 'Duke of Sussex. Meghan will remain the Duchess of Sussex, residing

Canada-the family's predominant home.



Details of security, and who shall likely bear the costs have so far not been revealed. Presumably the Canadians will have to pick up some of that, but they're also gaining a major celebrity attraction so they'll be on lucrative exchange. The couple has already trademarked the Sussex name, so they clearly don't want entire privacy.

There exists a commercial and celebrity future for both the ex-royals, which lies ahead. However, the statements that dropped on Saturday evening in London do not indicate just how and if they can use the name for commercial benefit.



Of course, there do exist issues of tax and Canadian citizenship.

The couple have made it known that they'll 'continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty'. In reality, they have already stepped away from the tradition: and thus is only a supportive role from afar, with just a Canadian twist.

Is this a clean break, for the exalted royals who undoubtedly have made their mark on the pages of royal history.



Does anyone really has the slightest idea what that will look like, in the cold and light of winter morning?



Good luck Harry and Meghan, in the days ahead!



The writer is a former educator based in Chicago















Perhaps centuries-old institutions survive not only through their heavy-weight traditions, but also through the ability to make sharp adjustments to a chartered course. Indeed, the British monarchy is one such, centuries-old tradition which has managed to survive. A lazy 'tortoise' by temperament, it has just managed to gather momentum, again. Saturday's statements from the Queen will simply not halt the tempest surrounding the royal couple-her grandson Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan. Are these events designed to let the worst of the winds to pass away, with zero impact?Less than two weeks earlier, the royal couple had announced their untenable desire to partially step back, operating partially-in and out of the regal institution. Instead, both the players will effectively stand down, giving up royal duties and relinquishing their share of the sovereign grant from the royal Treasury. It has been agreed that the couple will also repay the £2.4 million public funds, they had used earlier to refurbish their Windsor home. In a classic establishment compromise, they will keep the right to be titled HRH on the understanding, that they will not exercise it.Obviously, this retention would allow them to return as working royals should they change their minds. But while the arrangements are due for review in a year, the deal looks more like a royal decree than a trial separation.Despite the Queen's clear desire to draw a line beneath the matter, briefings at least purportedly on behalf of the players, may well perpetuate the drama. Plenty of questions remain unanswered: notably, who will pay the sizable bill for the security they will need, and how they will cover their other costs. Not many commoners would understand 'financial independence' to include seven-figure sums from a father who enjoys his own wealth through the same accident of birth that will make him king. But they will most certainly need additional income, to maintain their current lifestyle.In reality, the glamour of royalty will remain their strongest suit, whatever their formal status. They could not retain royal funding, while cutting commercial deals, however respectable -yet the cutting of purse strings does mean that oversight will consist of the Queen's indication of approval or otherwise, rather than a formal vetting procedure.This is not what the Sussexes had wanted. Unfortunately, this is what they have chosen. Their story has often been compared to that of another duke and duchess: Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson. They spent the rest of their lives bitterly and ingloriously. However, this is very different, and deserves much more sympathies, for the couple in very era of the monarchy. Both husband and wife have already shown a degree of courage as well as naivety. They will still enjoy a life of immense privilege.The 'happy' couple should enjoy it. That looks easier said than done, given the racism and misogyny the Duchess has faced, as well as the broader criticism they have received and their ongoing legal battles with the media, notwithstanding. The Queen's acknowledgment of the intense scrutiny they have faced and her expressions of pride in Meghan, is surely intended to check the excesses, but is likely to have only limited damage or effect.And this is what the palace has endeavoured to avoid, in the first place. There existed genuine concerns about duty, which have been compounded by the understanding that the UK's monarchy is a matter of show-business, as well. Like it or not! The royal family is losing the members--the most attractive and appealing to a younger generation, while the long reign of its respected head has approached its end.Yet even those who do not share these views may agree that other countries have established more credible and creditable versions of the monarchy for the modern age. Slimming down the institution may well be in its best interests, however-it plays out for those who are exiting the stage.Certainly, we have embarked upon a novel era for the Royal family, pushed along by a couple who have demanded something different .....and got that!Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, disgruntled by their treatment in the United Kingdom, are off to North America.Ostensibly, they won't receive public funding but will still take money from the estate of Prince Charles.For most followers, this is British history in its process of evolution-particularly, for the age-old institution. And not surprisingly, this also, reflects an intelligently-crafted business deal. In order to keep favour with the public, the royal couple will repay 2.4 million pounds ($4.5 million) of taxpayer money that they had earlier poured into an extravagant renovation of their home, behind the walls of Windsor castle.This house will largely remain their UK base, but they are expected to pay rent.The British public would have reflect angst very loudly of course, if they hadn't. As of now, they no longer work for the Queen and her own statement at this monumental juncture was sympathetic to the pressures that had naturally piled upon them.Prince Harry will be gone soon - sometime in the northern Spring, which begins at the end of March - not only in name, but also from country.He will still remain to be called a prince but won't be known as Prince Harry, rather, the 'Duke of Sussex. Meghan will remain the Duchess of Sussex, residingCanada-the family's predominant home.Details of security, and who shall likely bear the costs have so far not been revealed. Presumably the Canadians will have to pick up some of that, but they're also gaining a major celebrity attraction so they'll be on lucrative exchange. The couple has already trademarked the Sussex name, so they clearly don't want entire privacy.There exists a commercial and celebrity future for both the ex-royals, which lies ahead. However, the statements that dropped on Saturday evening in London do not indicate just how and if they can use the name for commercial benefit.Of course, there do exist issues of tax and Canadian citizenship.The couple have made it known that they'll 'continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty'. In reality, they have already stepped away from the tradition: and thus is only a supportive role from afar, with just a Canadian twist.Is this a clean break, for the exalted royals who undoubtedly have made their mark on the pages of royal history.Does anyone really has the slightest idea what that will look like, in the cold and light of winter morning?Good luck Harry and Meghan, in the days ahead!The writer is a former educator based in Chicago