Organising district conferences to strengthen Chhatra Shakti

On account of my experience of holiday months in 1957 in Gaibandha, then a sub-divisional town, I felt at home in the North Bengal environment in Rangpur. As in Chittagong, so in Rangpur also we were put up in a not very comfortable setting. I do not remember the name of the Chhatra Shakti member whose home gave us shelter for two nights. But I shall never forget the kind hospitality provided by his parents to us. It was somewhat unexpected as a few parents usually looked favourably on their wards who dabbled in student politics, especially during the rule of a military dictator.



The Rangpur conference was a success despite resource constraints. College and school students from the Rangpur and outlying sub-divisional towns swelled the ranks of followers of the Chhatra Shakti assembled in the District Council Hall. One of my distant cousins whom we called Madan Da (elder brother Madan) was serving as a police employee in Rangpur at that time. He came to the conference in plain clothes before the event started. He came and told me that he was there on hearing that I was in town. He attended the conference throughout its entire course. Not knowing whether he was there on intelligence duty, I was worried but could not share my knowledge with my political colleges. His presence did not anyway disturbed the conference.



The discussions centred round the noble objectives and peaceful strategies of Chhatra Shakti. These were compared and contrasted with those of Chhatra Union, Chhatra League and of course the NSF to prove that Chhatra Shakti was a better organisation. We also underscored that the party was uncompromising in its stand against military dictatorship. What it aimed to achieve was a liberal, tolerant and equalitarian democracy instilled with high moral and ethical value. The eager young faces with expectant eyes look dreamily to an ideal and prosperous future that we tried to portray for the country if our manifesto could be realized.



Decades later, in 2012, popular hero of films and TV personality Asaduzzaman Noor, present minister for cultural affairs (2015), told me that his was one of the young faces in the Rangpur Chhatra Shakti conference during 1963. He was a school student at that time. Evidently he joined the Awami League later in life. Since Chhatra Shakti lacked political patrons, its leaders and followers who joined politics became members of various parties. Thus Ataur Rahman Khan Kaiser and Mozaffar Hossain Poltu joined the Awami League and became its prominent leaders. Rezaul Haque Sarker joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and became a prominent regional leader of Rangpur.



The third district conference of Chhatra Shakti held during my presidency was in Moulvibazar, Sylhet in November, 1963. Like Chittagong and Rangpur conferences this one was also a great success. The team that went to Moulvibazar from Dhaka included Miah Nuruzzaman, Mohiuddin Hafiz, Reazaul Haque Sarker, Wahabuzzaman and Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury and I who himself hail from the place. We travelled by train from Dhaka to Srimangal, 'the tea capital of Bengal'. This time on a November night we travelled second-class as most of us had become resourceful with generous scholarship money.



The government had introduced a scheme called 'talent scholarship' under which most of the first class students got a fellowship of Rs 75 a month. This was substantial money for students at a time when Rs 2 equalled $1. The journey by train was made enjoyable and amusing by the presence of some Sylheti expatriates returning home from Britain. When we alighted from the train at five o'clock in the morning, Srimangal, the coldest place in Bengal, shivered in biting winter. The warmth of the people of Moulvibazar, a picturesque and undulating land, more than made up for the coldness of bitter winter winds.



It was in Muyeed's cousin Dewan Faiz Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury's house that we were lodged during our short stay in that sub-divisional town. Muyeed and Dewan Faiz are cousins of Dewan Abdul Baset who was a minister of East Pakistan. I do not remember why the Sylhet district conference was held in Moulvibazar. Perhaps it was a decision of the district committee itself because of the stronger presence of Chhatra Shakti in Sylhet. One of our most dedicated senior leaders Masud bhai hailed from Sylhet. So did a very committed and prominent member Muhibur Rahman Muhib.



However, the Moulvibazar conference was held with lively enthusiasm in the Public Library auditorium. As it was drawing to an end, an official jeep halted in front of the conference venue. An assistant of the Moulvibazar sub-divisional officer came out and handed over a chit to me. Surprised, I asked him who had sent this note to me? The gentleman replied, 'the SDO' (the SDO was the executive chief of a sub-division in those days).



I read the note written by Mr Ekram Hussain, member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan and the then sub-divisional officer of Moulvibazar. He was a few years our senior in the university and joined the CSP in 1960. His note to me read, 'Shelley, district intelligence reports that you are in the town. I am eager to have some time with a familiar face. How about having a cup of tea with me?' The students assembled in the conference were looking at me with eager concern.



They thought that the sub-divisional authorities wanted to take action against me and other leaders from Dhaka. They heaved a sigh of relief when I explained everything. We who came from Dhaka and few of the district leaders went to the SDO's spacious Bungalow and had a wonderful time with tea, snacks and talks. Dr Ekram Hussain later retired as secretary of the Bangladesh government.



We had our tasty dinner at Dewan Baset's residence. The conversation with our hosts was lively and enlightened. Their perception and view of society was similar to ours. Both looked forward to building up a balanced and symmetrical national society. The society of our hope would be an egalitarian and liberal democracy. It would not be tarnished by discrimination on the basis of class, cast, creed or religion. Was it just a Utopian dream of the youth? But then in the winter of 1963 in Moulvibazar we were in the prime of our youth.



The drive to reorganise and strengthen Chhatra Shakti was taken by us in the fag end of our career as students of Dhaka University. Three district conferences were held in Chittagong, Rangpur and Moulvibazar in Sylhet during the last quarter of 1963, just after our Master of Arts examinations. In early December 1963, even before the results of the MA examinations were published.



Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12 last. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".































