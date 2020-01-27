

If, I would be the mayor of Dhaka City Corporation!



The first Mayoral election by exercising public voting system was held in 1994 and Mohammad Hanif took the office as Mayor of Dhaka City Corporation. On 29 November, 2011 the present government through parliament decision dissolved city corporation and divided it into two corporations namely, DNCC- Dhaka North City Corporation and DSCC - Dhaka South City Corporation, having two Mayors to look after the corporation as self -governing entity. DNCC consists of 54 wards and DSCC consists of 75 wards.The government believes that the division would play an important and effective role to provide quality civic services to the city dwellers beside development. There are also negative arguments regarding break-up of City Corporation by other political parties.



The city corporation act 2009 directed both the authorities of city corporation to deal with a good number of important and essential issues including road safety, water supply & drainage, communicable disease management, infra structure development, environmental protection & beautification, education, health care, food adulteration, traffic congestion, air pollution and many more. Likely to inform that the city corporation alone cannot provide and execute the aforementioned services and is more or less dependent on overlapping authorities related to specific services.



At the moment, the city polls of two corporations is very near and the contesting candidates of both ruling & other parties are pledging to solve each & every problems related to Dhaka city and its inhabitants.We are not aware, who are the fortunate two candidates to be elected as Mayors of Dhaka city corporation through public voting and who would be how much successful in exercising and executing his responsibilities, for a term of five years.



If, I would be the contesting Mayoral candidate then I may act and pledge as follows:



1. I would respect my opponent, shall not disgrace him on personal or political ground and shall refrain myself, my supporters & followers from all activities subversive to a free & fair election. I will control my emotions and sentiment.



2. I would not pledge anything in any way which is beyond my control and jurisdiction. However, I will take sincere and bold initiative for development by coordinated efforts of all related govt agencies.



3. I would protect and preserve the beautification by avoiding indiscriminate advertisements and writings on road side walls and visible buildings and structures.



4. I will not harm the nature & environment by using laminated advertisement materials and posters which do not decompose within a short time, instead I would use normal paper posters or biodegradable materials for advertisement.



5. I would not block roads or normal transport movement to conduct campaign and publicity.



6. I would maintain silence or a peaceful walk over while crossing a mosque, hospital, school & college. I would strictly instruct my supporters to abandon the use of loud speakers and music instruments during Aazan and prayer times as a mark of respect to believers and their worship.



7. As an attempt to present a neat & clean city, I would make the footpaths, walkovers and over bridges cent per cent free of hawkers & beggars.



8. I would declare a war against all sorts of adulteration related to food, fruits, vegetable, meat, fish, bakery & beverages. Regular & Routine drive would be conducted by mobile units to reduce and eventually stop the malpractice.



9. I would support the government agencies in constant drive against all sorts of crime & corruption including drugs, casino, gambling, social crime, extortion, land & river grabbing etc. To restore the navigability of river Buriganga and establish waterway transportation round the city would be a prime responsibility.



10. I would sort out an effective plan in association with related govt. agencies to put a permanent end to flood & water logging beside banning single-use plastic bags and products responsible for blocking drainage & sewerage systems.

11. I would make an effective plan in support with related govt. agencies to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.



12. Regular drive against mosquitos, harmful insects and dengue will be conducted to relieve the city dwellers from undesired diseases.

13. Footpath or transport based selling of all food items and drinks would be declared banned as preventive measure against spread of typhoid, para-typhoid, dysentery, diarrhea & jaundice etc.



14. Effective and economic health -care services would be introduced for poor patients with special attention to neonates, women and geriatric patients. Emergency treatment will be provided to accidental patients in nearest hospitals either government or private , free of cost

15. I would extend special attention to primary and secondary education, manage drop out, promote stipend to poor, meritorious and deserving students in my jurisdiction. Special attention would be given to deserving students for higher education through financial grants from city corporation.



16. Small units of fire -fighting would be set up across the city corporation to handle emergency and support Fire Brigade activities during major fire casualties. Routine visit and counselling would be conducted in risk prone areas and factories.

17. Uninterrupted electricity & gas supply will be on top priority besides ensuring pure drinking water to city dwellers.



18. All inhabitants, male & female of city corporation irrespective of cast, creed and religion would be encouraged to lead a disciplined, honest and corruption free life based on his / her religion and moral values thus abandoning personal, social and political race and conflict.



However, my thoughts and plan are fully based on fair election, government interest, initiative and constant support of the related agencies, if not it will remain in paper & records as a dream & disaster. We hope and believe that the coming Mayoral election will present us two promising Mayors who will unitedly work for the welfare of the people in their jurisdiction and turn Dhaka into a developing and one of the modern cities of the world, where the flag of Bangladesh would be a symbol of global attraction and investment.



The writer is a freelance contributor





















