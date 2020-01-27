Orientation, farewell progs at Feni school

FENI, Jan 26: Orientation programme for the beginners and farewell to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates of Shamsuddin Bhuiyan High School were held on the school premises on Saturday.

Feni Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Sultana attended the programme as chief guest while School Governing Body President Saifuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan alias Nasir was in the chair.

Feni Press Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan addressed the programme as special guest.

Head Teacher of the school Jamal Uddin Bhuiyan, Governing Body Member and Shashardi Union Juba League President Ilias Bhuiyan, Advocate Jahangir Alam Nantu and Shashardi Union Chhatra League General Secretary Osman Uddin Riyel, among others, were also present in the programme.







