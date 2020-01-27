Three found dead in 3 dists





BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A baby was found dead in Bajrapur Village of Bagatipara Upazila in this district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tanzila Khatun alias Tia Pakhi. She was about a three-month old baby of Tushar Ali of Jamira Village in Baneshwar area under Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi.

Local sources said after giving birth to the child, Tarin Begum, foster daughter of Acting Head Teacher of Bajrapur Government Primary School Tazul Islam Tenu, have been living in Bajrapur area. The child went missing mysteriously in the afternoon. Later, the locals and her family members discovered her floating body on pond water nearby the house of Tazul Islam.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) Tarequl Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is going on.

BOGURA: Fire service personnel recovered a madrasa student's body from the Bangali River in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Saturday, one day after he went missing in the river.

Deceased Abdul Hanif, 15, was a ninth grader at Durgadah Dakhil Madrasa, and the son of Mahbubur Rahman of Hatsherpur Union in the upazila.

Locals said Abdul went missing in the river on Friday afternoon while taking bath.

On information, a team of divers from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence conducted a rescue operation in the river and recovered the body in the afternoon.

Sariakandi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Al Amin confirmed the news.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a visually impaired youth's throat-slit body from Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Jakir Hossen, 21, was the son of Abdul Khaleq Molla of Char Kalidaskhali area in the upazila.

Abdul Khaleq said Jakir went to Kalidaskhali Bazaar at 8:30pm on Friday for buying medicine. But, he did not return home at night.

Later, locals saw the body in a farmland on the Padma Riverbank in the morning and informed police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Nazrul Islam said police recovered and sent the body to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind the killing could not be known yet, the OC added.





















