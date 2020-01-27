

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Jan 26: Social Worker Afzal Hossain, father of Ulipur Press Club Member Journalist Shahidul Alam Babul, died of old age complications at his residence in the upazila of the district on Sunday morning. He was 86.His Namaj-e-Janaja was held at Ulipur Central Eidgah Ground after Johr prayer, and then he was buried at Ulipur Graveyard.Professor MA Matin, MP, mourned after hearing the news.He left three sons, five daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.