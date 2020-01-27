Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 January, 2020, 4:33 AM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 27 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

Obituary

Obituary

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Jan 26: Social Worker Afzal Hossain, father of Ulipur Press Club Member Journalist Shahidul Alam Babul, died of old age complications at his residence in the upazila of the district on Sunday morning. He was 86.
His Namaj-e-Janaja was held at Ulipur Central Eidgah Ground after Johr prayer, and then he was buried at Ulipur Graveyard.  
Professor MA Matin, MP, mourned after hearing the news.
He left three sons, five daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farewell reception to SSC candidates of 2020
Orientation, farewell progs at Feni school
Three found dead in 3 dists
Obituary
Three die from taking toxic liquor
Porsha UP lacks necessary facilities
Minor killed in Barishal road accident
Need for sending skilled manpower abroad stressed


Latest News
HC dismisses writ challenging legality of EVM
GP seeks to pay Tk 575 crore
PM for completing BIMSTEC Coastal Shiping Agreement
Cornered Tigers eye consolation win against Pakistan
Bangladesh closely observing India’s internal situation over NRC, CAA
DB nabs gang of kidnappers, rescues 2 students
BNP briefs foreign diplomats
Mongla port gets new chairman
‘Khaleda being treated with utmost sincerity’
CPB candidate Rubel announces manifesto
Most Read News
Quader praises women drivers
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
IU first-year classes begin today
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Dear BSF, our shared border is not your ‘Killing Fields’
Jessica Simpson reveals childhood sexual abuse
3 private varsities fined for defying UGC's decision
Over 2,000 now infected; 56 dead in China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft