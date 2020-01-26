Sinha to be brought back home, put on trial: Minister





"He (SK Sinha) will be dragged back home tying in with rope around his waist and put on trial. He'll be spared in no way," the minister said while addressing a function marking the inauguration of the Muktijoddha Complex Bhabans of four upazilas in Moulvibazar.

He also came down hard on BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, saying he had been involved in the plot to assassinate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.









Mozammel mentioned that freedom fighters will now get allowances each month instead of once in every three months.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mallika Dey presided over the programme jointly organised by the district administration and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). -UNB



Branding former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha as a 'black sheep and thief', Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Saturday said he will be brought back home from abroad and put on trial."He (SK Sinha) will be dragged back home tying in with rope around his waist and put on trial. He'll be spared in no way," the minister said while addressing a function marking the inauguration of the Muktijoddha Complex Bhabans of four upazilas in Moulvibazar.He also came down hard on BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, saying he had been involved in the plot to assassinate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Mozammel mentioned that freedom fighters will now get allowances each month instead of once in every three months.Additional Deputy Commissioner Mallika Dey presided over the programme jointly organised by the district administration and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). -UNB