Stay alert to coronavirus: Expert





Like many other countries, Bangladesh is highly connected to China for trade and other reasons.

"We must be on maximum alert. And the people should take it seriously. It's a matter that cannot be neglected. We must prepare ourselves assuming that the virus is going to hit Bangladesh within a month," said Mushtuq Husain, a former chief scientific officer at the government's disease control centre.

But Meerjady Sabrina Flora, a director at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR, said Bangladesh has no reason to panic.

"But it's necessary to stay prepared.

Different countries have reported coronavirus cases," she said, adding that the authorities in local hospitals were preparing separate wards so that any infected patient can be quarantined immediately after detection.

With more than 1,400 people infected worldwide, mostly in China, Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, scrapped celebrations and restricted links to mainland China. Flora said the Bangladesh authorities screened a total of 900 travellers from China for coronavirus at the airports until Thursday.

Nine people, mostly travellers from China, came to the IEDCR to report the suspicion of coronavirus infection but none was found infected, she said.









Husain, however, thinks screening travellers at airports is not enough because some countries reported coronavirus cases even weeks after the infected people's arrival from China without any symptom.

"A coronavirus patient can get fever anytime within 14 days from infection. The travellers from China must report to the IEDCR if they have a fever a few days after arrival," he said. Husain also said patients with other diseases should maintain extra cleanliness. The deaths were reported in cases where the infected people were suffering from other diseases, he said.

The Bangladesh embassy in China was "in touch" with about 400 Bangladeshi students, who have been locked down along with millions in Wuhan, the foreign ministry said. The embassy also established contact with the Chinese authorities to ensure urgent support for the expatriates in Wuhan, the ministry said in a statement.

