Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:39 PM
Samsung to build Hazrat Shahjalal Int’l Airport Terminal 3

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

Samsung Construction & Trading Corporation (Samsung), the construction unit of Samsung Group, has won the project of building Terminal 3 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Terminal 3 will be built on the south side of the airport's main terminal at an estimated cost of BDT 214 billion, of which the government will provide BDT 50 Billion, and the rest will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The project is expected to be completed by 2023.
Samsung has received a budget of BDT 50 billion ($1.6 Billion) for the project, and about 20 million passengers will be able to travel through  the airport annually after the completion of Terminal 3.
Samsung has built an extensive and varied portfolio of impressive construction achievements through the use of the most advanced techniques and technologies available.
 It has become a comprehensive engineering and construction firm that is capable of building everything from skyscrapers to the airport, medical facilities, irregular buildings, and even state-of-art manufacturing facilities.
Samsung has successfully built Burj Khalifa, Petronas Twin Tower, Taipei 101, Terminal 4 of Changi Airport at Singapore, Incheon International Airport at South Korea, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and many more, Samsung said in a statement.
By relentlessly exploring new technologies and possibilities, Samsung Group continues to advance towards the future.









