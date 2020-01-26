Pak, Bangladeshi Muslims should be ‘thrown out’: Shiv Sena





But Shiv Sena which heads the coalition government in Maharashtra, also attacked Raj Thackeray for adopting a new flag for his party and a hardline Hindutva stance at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raj Thackeray unveiled his party's new flag on Thursday, which is saffron and bears the royal seal of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country, but to do that you change the colour of your flag. This is very interesting. Shiv Sena has never changed its flag. It will remain saffron always. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva. The CAA has several loopholes," Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

It said that Raj Thackeray started the party 14 years back with 'Marathi' manoos agenda. "But Shiv Sena has done a lot of work in that. Now it seems to have taken a turn towards Hindutva. However, it seems not much will be achieved here as well," it said.

It also attacked Raj Thackeray for his change of stand on the CAA and his shift towards Hindutva. "Yesterday he said that the Citizenship law should be supported and will take out a morcha in it's support. But one month back Shri Raj Thackeray had opposed the Act. He had said that Amit Shah has brought the law to take away attention from burning issues of inflation and unemployment," it said.

While addressing a rally later that day, he made it clear to his party workers that the new flag will not be used during elections. "Dealing with the Hindutva of Savarkar and Balasaheb is not a child's play. But we are large-hearted enough to welcome those who take a pro-Hindutva stand. Even if the ideology is borrowed, it is pro-Hindutva. Go ahead if you think you can do it," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

It added that the MNS is unlikely to achieve anything from its new Hindutva stand as Shiv Sena had never shed its saffron colour. "The Shiv Sena had already done a lot of work on the issue of Marathi. Hence MNS did not get any response from Marathi people. There is a criticism that Raj Thackeray has turned towards Hindutva as BJP wanted it. But MNS is unlikely to achieve anything on this front also as the Shiv Sena has done a lot work on Hindutva across the country," it added.

"Shiv Sena formed the government in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP. This doesn''t mean that the party has given up on its ideology. More than criticism, there is heartburn.

"BJP can join hands with anybody, including Mehbooba Mufti, but if others take a similar political move, it becomes a sin! Although the ideologies of the three parties (NCP-Sena and Congress) are different, there is a consensus among them that the government will be run for the welfare of the people.

What the BJP could not do in five years, the MVA government had achieved in 50 days," it said. Hitting out at the MNS chief for stating that the Shiv Sena had changed its colour to become part of the government, the party said such comments show the "political bankruptcy".

"Those who say this should check the masks and multi-coloured make up on their own faces," it said. "BJP changed its colour in 2014 and 2019. Now since Shiv Sena is not going to change despite being in alliance with Congress and NCP,a conspiracy has been hatched to divide the Hindutva votes," the saffron party alleged.

"Raj Thackeray has now backed the CAA and will take out a march in its support. But a month ago, he had a taken different stand. He had then said that the new law is a move to divert people''s attention from important issues like economic slowdown," it said.

During his speech on Thursday, Raj Thackeray had defended the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also announced that the MNS would take out a protest march on February 9 seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh. -HT

















