EC yet to train voters on use of EVM







While debate rages on over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in polls, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to take any mass awareness programme or training to popularise it among the voters.

The EC only gives training to election officials and voters of those areas where the EVM would be used in the polls, an EC official told Daily Observer on Saturday.

Experts said that it is a vital issue for the country. But the role of the EC is not satisfactory on popularising the method in polls. The EC did not yet take such measures to popularise it among the voters.

In DNCC and DSCC polls, the EC will use EVMs in all polling centres for the first time in the capital city.

A mock voting will be held at all city centres before the major city corporation polls at 12:00pm on January 30, the official said and added, "We are now working to provide leaflets and publish advertisements in newspapers on the proper use of EVM."

The official said the EC will hold an international show on March 2 on EVM, which was scheduled to be held last month.

According to the polls schedule, there are 1,349 polling stations in DNCC and 1,124 polling centres in DSCC. The EC will setup 13,514 polling booths in the two city corporations for holding the polls.

A single EVM will be in each booth. Over 15,000 EVMs have been made ready for the polls with additional 5-10 per cent EVM as backup, the official said and added that the EC will have an extra 15,000 EVMs for the polls in case of any technical glitch, he added.

In last parliamentary polls, the EC used EVM in six parliamentary constituencies successfully.

About a decade ago, the EC had started use of EVM partially in the local government polls disregarding opposition from the registered political parties. The then EC led by ATM Shamsul Huda prepared manually operated EVMs with the assistance of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

The EC now has 45,000 EVMs. They ordered 1, 50,000 EVMs from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) worth Tk 4,000 crore, an EC official said.

The EC had said several times that there was no scope to hack or re-programme the EVM and cast votes.

However, local government expert Tofael Ahmed said the method has been excluded from many developed countries' election process for lack of trust among the citizens.

EVM has two units- control unit and ballot unit. Firstly, a voter will press his/her finger on the control unit. If the finger print matches, then the voter will go to the secret room to tap button of the ballot unit of EVM to cast vote, officials said.

EC officials also said control unit is protected but the ballot unit is unprotected. Control unit has a finger print option but ballot unit has no such option. So miscreants can easily cast fake votes in the polls.















