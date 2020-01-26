Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
World Leprosy Day Today

Number of  leprosy patients falls in country

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The number of leprosy infection has reduced to 0.18 per cent in Bangladesh in 2019 while it was 0.2 per cent in the previous year.
In Bangladesh, a total of 3,097 persons were registered in 2019 while the number of leprosy infection was detected in 2018 was 3,240 across the country, according to a statement of The Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh (TLMIB).
Under this circumstance, Bangladesh is going to observe the World Leprosy on January 26 (Sunday) across the country like elsewhere in the world.
The Mission has been working in the remote areas of the country to detect and cure leprosy patients with the support of different international agencies and the government.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement prepared on world's 159 countries, around 208,619 leprosy patients were reported in 2018. Of those, 184,212 persons were registered for necessary advanced treatments while the rest were released after primary treatments.
The report also added that in Bangladesh, 3,729 persons were reported in 2018 while 3,240 persons were registered for better treatment. The number of leprosy cases declined to 3,622 persons in 2019. Of those, 3,097 persons were registered.
While talking to this correspondent, TLMIB Project Manager Masuma Parvin said most leprosy detected persons have adequate resistance power against the infectious disease. As a result, the disease can spread among only 15 to 20 per cent detected patients. Only one per cent of the total detected persons do not survive.
She said since 1982, a most effective treatment method 'Multi Drug Therapy (MDT)' is being used to cure the leprosy patients across the world. It is an effective method of curing the socially ignored persons.
Only one doze of the medicine can prevent 99 per cent germs of the disease. Most the government hospitals in Bangladesh are providing medicines free of cost to the leprosy infected persons. At the same time, the leprosy hospitals - only three in Bangladesh - are also giving necessary treatment without any cost. It results in the reduction of leprosy case, she added.
Marking the World Leprosy Day, the government and the Mission have deawn several programmes jointly in Dhaka and in most leprosy infected areas.
In Dhaka, it will hold a rally from Doyel Chattar to Jatiya Press Club in the morning and a discussion meeting will be organized at the Leprosy Hospital at Mohakhali in Dhaka.


