Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM





"The Awami League government always gives importance to sports, and we want our children to grow participating in sports," she said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the award-giving ceremony of Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Palestine retained the title beating Burundi by 3-1 goals in the final.

The Prime Minister said

the government wants the children of the country to become worthy citizens of the country through participating in various types of sports.

"For that, we're organising Bangamata and Bangabandhu football tournaments from the primary level of schools," she said adding football is the most popular sports in Bangladesh.

Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and said he brought independence for the country and "for that we could arrange such tournament in independent Bangladesh."

She extended thanks to all the participating countries and congratulated Palestine on clinching the title.

She also enjoyed the final of the tournament from the gallery.

Later, the Prime Minister distributed medals, cheques and cups among players of the champions and runners-up teams.

-UNB



















