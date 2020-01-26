Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:39 PM
Protesters at DU demand end to border killings

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
DU Correspondent

Protesters on Saturday performed Gayebana Janaza for the Bangladeshi people killed along Bangladesh-India borders.
Protesters under the banner of Bangladesher Nagorikbrindo (Citizens of Bangladesh), mostly comprising quota reformation movement activists, left-leaning student body leaders and few Chhatra Dal leaders, attended at the programme at the base of Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU).
The prayer was conducted by Akram Hossain, a fourth year sociology student of DU, also an associate of quota reform movement platform.
Before the prayer, citing a report, Brac University teacher Khandaker Muhammad Abdur Raquib said, "1185 Bangladeshis were killed so far in absence of justice since 2001. 1118 were injured and over 1400 disappeared. 



