Protesters at DU demand end to border killings

Protesters on Saturday performed Gayebana Janaza for the Bangladeshi people killed along Bangladesh-India borders.

Protesters under the banner of Bangladesher Nagorikbrindo (Citizens of Bangladesh), mostly comprising quota reformation movement activists, left-leaning student body leaders and few Chhatra Dal leaders, attended at the programme at the base of Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University (DU).

The prayer was conducted by Akram Hossain, a fourth year sociology student of DU, also an associate of quota reform movement platform.

Before the prayer, citing a report, Brac University teacher Khandaker Muhammad Abdur Raquib said, "1185 Bangladeshis were killed so far in absence of justice since 2001. 1118 were injured and over 1400 disappeared.