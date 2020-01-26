College student sent to jail on rape charge





Metropolitan Magistrate Millat Hossain passed the order after a sub- inspector of Sabujbagh Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the alleged rapist, Jubayer Ahmed Talukhder, before the court.

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested Jubayer for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a rented house in the capital's Sabujbag area on January 16. Victim's parents found something wrong with their daughter three days later and admitted her to one-stop crisis centre (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

On Wednesday night, he filed a case with Sabujbagh Police Station. The accused college student fled to Habiganj following filing of the case.























