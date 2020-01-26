Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:38 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Miscellaneous

College student sent to jail on rape charge

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Court Correspondent

A college student, arrested on charge of raping a seven-year-old girl in the capital's Sabujbagh area on Thursday, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Millat Hossain passed the order after a sub- inspector of Sabujbagh Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the alleged rapist, Jubayer Ahmed Talukhder, before the court.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested Jubayer for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at a rented house in the capital's Sabujbag area on January 16. Victim's parents found something wrong with their daughter three days later and admitted her to one-stop crisis centre (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
On Wednesday night, he filed a case with Sabujbagh Police Station. The accused college student fled to Habiganj following filing of the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child dies in Kurigram as north shivers in cold wave
Protesters at DU demand end to border killings
College student sent to jail on rape charge
Two Khulna University students arrested for 'militant links'
Voters eagerly waiting to vote for Sheaf of Paddy: Khosru
Sacked Gandaria AL leader Enamul remanded
DU students demand punishment for attackers
Baul singer Shariat held for his involvement in crime: PM


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft