Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:38 PM
Voters eagerly waiting to vote for Sheaf of Paddy: Khosru

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said people are eagerly waiting for casting their votes for the 'Sheaf of Paddy' in the elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations.
"Dhaka city dwellers have decided to vote for the Sheaf of Paddy on February 1. They're now keenly waiting for casting their votes," he said.
Amir Khasru, a BNP standing committee member, came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Democratic Council at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.
He urged people to go to polling stations braving all the barriers to give the ruling party a fitting reply through their votes against its 'misdeeds'.
"They (AL) will be defeated if we can go out in the field with courage. We must wake up to oust them. So, get ready to play a strong role on February 1," the BNP leader said pointing at their party leaders and activists. He said people are questioning the justification of their party's decision of joining the city polls as the government is trying to 'force' all the state machinery and officials to ensure the ruling party's victory.
"We've taken part in the polls so that people can use their scope of casting votes.  We know as the entire world does what is happening in our country. But we don't want to deprive people of their option (of exercising their right to franchise)," Khosru added.    -UNB
 He said people do not get any interest in going to polling stations if BNP does not remain there in the polls.


Voters eagerly waiting to vote for Sheaf of Paddy: Khosru
