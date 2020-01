BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Jan 25: A mobile court fined two bakeries Tk 1.30 lakh at Bonpara Bazaar in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

On a tip-off, a mobile court of Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Anwar Parvez with the help of a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 Natore Camp, led by Senior ASP AKM Enamul Karim, raided the bazaar and fined M/s Al Amin Bakery Tk 30,000, and Mou Bakery Tk 1 lakh.