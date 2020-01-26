

Handicraft items with banana, pineapple leaves on demand

In this connection, a project is being implemented in a factory at Jangalia Village under Madhupur Upazila of the district.

The main purpose of the project is to make women self-reliant.

In the factory, women and men take training on handicrafts. After this, they manufacture different exportable items with scientifically finished leaves of banana and pineapple.

The items made by them are being displayed at different international trade fairs. They are receiving orders in this connection.

Fashion items, such as tissue box, desk organiser, net, curtain, and flower box are being made in the factory. More than 50 women work here every day.

"We were astonished to see the nice items being made of pineapple and banana leaves. These items have growing demand in China and other developed countries. We are giving training and employing them," said Rahela Zakir, chief coordinator of Bureau Craft.

Since its inception in 2017, the factory has developed as a viable business entity. More than 50 skilled women are employed in the factory presently, in addition to a good number of equally skilled men.

An employee, Ruma Khan, said, "After taking training from here, I am now making different handicraft items. It gives me much pleasure and profit than other time consuming works."

Echoing her view, another employee Hosne Ara said, "If more items are exported, we will be more benefitted."

Trainer Rima Hajong Garo said after taking training, the women are making different items and getting solvent.

Banana and pineapple leaves and their dried plants have become an income source for many.

A recent visit found a number of workers picking dried leaves and plants of banana and pineapple to supply those to the factory.

Two of them Firoz and Aminur said they are earning extra from pineapple and banana trade.

"Our products are environment friendly for which these have demands in foreign markets. Our vision is to ensure self-reliance in the life of women," said Rahela Zakir.









"If we get increased encouragements, our vision will come true," she added.





