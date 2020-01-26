Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:38 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Countryside

Handicraft items with banana, pineapple leaves on demand

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

Handicraft items with banana, pineapple leaves on demand

Handicraft items with banana, pineapple leaves on demand

TANGAIL, Jan 25: There is a bright future of handicraft items made of banana and pineapple leaves.
In this connection, a project is being implemented in a factory at Jangalia Village under Madhupur Upazila of the district.
The main purpose of the project is to make women self-reliant.
In the factory, women and men take training on handicrafts. After this, they manufacture different exportable items with scientifically finished leaves of banana and pineapple.
The items made by them are being displayed at different international trade fairs. They are receiving orders in this connection.
Fashion items, such as tissue box, desk organiser, net, curtain, and flower box are being made in the factory. More than 50 women work here every day.
"We were astonished to see the nice items being made of pineapple and banana leaves. These items have growing demand in China and other developed countries. We are giving training and employing them," said Rahela Zakir, chief coordinator of Bureau Craft.
Since its inception in 2017, the factory has developed as a viable business entity. More than 50 skilled women are employed in the factory presently, in addition to a good number of equally skilled men.
An employee, Ruma Khan, said, "After taking training from here, I am now making different handicraft items. It gives me much pleasure and profit than other time consuming works."
Echoing her view, another employee Hosne Ara said, "If more items are exported, we will be more benefitted."
Trainer Rima Hajong Garo said after taking training, the women are making different items and getting solvent.
Banana and pineapple leaves and their dried plants have become an income source for many.
A recent visit found a number of workers picking dried leaves and plants of banana and pineapple to supply those to the factory.
Two of them Firoz and Aminur said they are earning extra from pineapple and banana trade.
"Our products are environment friendly for which these have demands in foreign markets. Our vision is to ensure self-reliance in the life of women," said Rahela Zakir.




"If we get increased encouragements, our vision will come true," she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two bakeries fined at Baraigram
Handicraft items with banana, pineapple leaves on demand
47 held in Rajshahi
One found dead at Bajitpur
Two murdered in two districts
Eight killed, 33 injured in road mishaps in four districts
Sorry state of mass graveyard at Sapahar
31 collect nomination paper in Barishal bar polls


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft