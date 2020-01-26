One found dead at Bajitpur

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 25: Police recovered the body of a man from Digirpar area in Bajitpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shreebas Rishi Ds, 35, son of Ram Prashed Das of Rishipara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bajitpur Police Station (PS) Md Khaliur Rahman Patwary said locals discovered Shreebas's body in Votghor Balur Math area.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with Bajitpur PS in this connection, the OC added.









