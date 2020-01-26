Two murdered in two districts





BOGURA: A man was hacked to death over a trifling matter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Shahed Hossen, 40, was the son of Tojam Hossen of Purbapara Village in the upazila.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said Shahed had an altercation with some youths over cutting hair at a saloon. At one stage, Rubel Mia and others attacked Shahed and stabbed him severely, leaving him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, police detained Rubel and Simanto for interrogation.

NARSINGDI: A man was killed in a clash between two villagers' groups over land dispute in Mirzachar area under Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Md Abdul Jalil, 40, was the son of Md Hossen Mia of Birampur Village in the upazila.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) of Banshgari Investigation Centre Md Mostafiz said during the clash, two locals- Milon and Mahbub hit on Jalil's head with a brick, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to adjacent Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex in Brahmanbaria District where he died after some time.

Raipura Police Station SI Rafiul Karim said the situation is under control now.















