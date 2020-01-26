Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:38 PM
Home Countryside

Eight killed, 33 injured in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Eight persons including three of a family were killed and at least 33 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bogura, Barguna, Barishal and Habiganj, in two days.
BOGURA: A school teacher was killed in a road accident in Bibir Pukur area on Bogura-Santahar Road in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Abdur Rahman, 52, was the son of late Abul Kashem of the upazila. He was the Religion Teacher of Binad Kallyanpur High School in Paikar Munshi Para.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kahalu Police Station (PS) Shekhor Himadri Burma said a passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle riding by Abdur Rahman in Bibir Pukur area at noon, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.  
The locals seized the bus, captured its driver and later, informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and it will be sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for an autopsy soon, the SI added.
BARGUNA: Three members of a family were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Amtali Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Nupur, 25, her son Hasib, 10, and her niece Lamia, 14.
The driver of a bus of 'Mayer Doa Paribahan' lost control over the steering and ran over six pedestrians in front of AK School around 11:30am after smashing two auto-rickshaws.
Three passersby died on the spot and three others injured.
Police and local people rescued the injured and admitted them to Amtali Upazila Health Complex and Barishal Hospital, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Amtali PS Md Abul Bashar confirmed.
BARISHAL: A woman was killed as her scarf entangled with an auto-rickshaw's engine in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Shefali Begum, 50, was the wife of late Jamal Khan of Kazirbad area in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said Shefali was going to Joynagar by the three-wheeler. On the way, her scarf entangled with the engine of the vehicle in Dighirpar area, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Muladi Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.
Kazirhat PS OC Anisur Rahman confirmed the news.
HABIGANJ: Three persons were killed and at least 30 others injured as a bus overturned in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Two of the deceased were identified as the Bus Assistant Abu Sayeed, 30, and Passenger Komola Begum, 35.
In-Charge of Satgaon Highway Police Outpost Masuk Mia said a Habiganj-bound bus overturned as its driver lost control over the steering in Kamaichhara area, leaving the trio dead on the spot and 30 others injured.
Being informed, police rescued the injured and sent them to a local hospital, said Shayestaganj Highway PS OC Moniruzzaman Chowdhury.













