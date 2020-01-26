Video
Sorry state of mass graveyard at Sapahar

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, Jan 25: The mass graveyard in Sapahar Upazila of the district is in a deplorable condition for lack of care.
Local old men and freedom fighters said, soon after the beginning of the war, the Pakistani military stationed their powerful camp in Sapahar Upazila. Randomly, they started to catch freedom-seeking people from different villages and shot them to death. Later, they dumped the bodies in a well made during the British regime.
Not only human beings but different animals were also dumped in the well.
In 1980s, former upazila chairman Rustom Ali Principal took initiative to dig the well. During the digging, workers found human skeletons. So, they got panicked and stopped working. Later, they were given double wages, and they resumed the work. The human skeletons were buried elsewhere.
Former Muktijoddha Commander Omar Ali said the present government has undertaken move to preserve memories of the Liberation War. So, he submitted a proposal to the Public Works Department for the preservation of the site. In this connection, Tk 2 crore was allocated.


