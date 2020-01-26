31 collect nomination paper in Barishal bar polls

BARISHAL, Jan 25: Thirty-one candidates collected nomination papers on Friday to compete in 11 posts of District Bar Association.

The election of the association is scheduled on February 13.

Members of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum and Ganatantrik Ainjibi Samity collected the papers.

Five candidates collected nomination paper for the post of president. They are: Advocate Mazibur Rahaman Nantu of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, Advocate Afzalul Karim of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Advocate Hiron Kumar Das Mithu of Ganatantrik Ainjibi Samity, and two independent candidates- Advocate DK Chatterjee and Advocate Tarikul Islam.










