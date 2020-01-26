Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:38 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Countryside

31 collect nomination paper in Barishal bar polls

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 25: Thirty-one candidates collected nomination papers on Friday to compete in 11 posts of District Bar Association.
The election of the association is scheduled on February 13.  
Members of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum and Ganatantrik Ainjibi Samity collected the papers.
Five candidates collected nomination paper for the post of president. They are: Advocate Mazibur Rahaman Nantu of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, Advocate Afzalul Karim of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Advocate Hiron Kumar Das Mithu of Ganatantrik Ainjibi Samity, and two independent candidates- Advocate DK Chatterjee and Advocate Tarikul Islam.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two bakeries fined at Baraigram
Handicraft items with banana, pineapple leaves on demand
47 held in Rajshahi
One found dead at Bajitpur
Two murdered in two districts
Eight killed, 33 injured in road mishaps in four districts
Sorry state of mass graveyard at Sapahar
31 collect nomination paper in Barishal bar polls


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft