Newspaper hawker Shahzahan gets aid

LAXMIPUR, Jan 25: The headline - Newspaper hawker Shahzahan is in death stress - carried in different newspapers has got him to draw attention of Daily Amader Lakshmipur (DAL).Shahzahan is critically sick. Seeing news under that headline in different local and national dailies, DAL publisher-cum-editor Bayezid Bhuiya went to his home in Dalal Bazaar of Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila accompanying journalists recently. He provided him financial support. His daughter Sharmin Aktar Priti was admitted to Fatema High School in class eight, whose schooling became stopped due to want of ability of her father.She was provided with books, school dress and fees and charges. He gave her assurance of schooling up to SSC.Among others, journalists Md. Rabiul Islam Khan, Md. Sohel Rana, Rubel Hossain, Rakib Hossain Rony, Ismail Hossain Robin, DAL staff reporter Zisad Al Naiyan, Chhatra League leader Tarek Hossain, hawker Shahzahan's sister Laky Aktar, brother Abul Kalam and assistant headmaster of Fatema High school Hasina Aktar were present at that time.