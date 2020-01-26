Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:37 PM
latest 3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh        AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign        Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond       
Home Countryside

Newspaper hawker Shahzahan gets aid

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Jan 25: The headline - Newspaper hawker Shahzahan is in death stress - carried in different newspapers has got him to draw attention of Daily Amader Lakshmipur (DAL).
Shahzahan is critically sick. Seeing news under that headline in different local and national dailies, DAL publisher-cum-editor Bayezid Bhuiya went to his home in Dalal Bazaar of Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila accompanying journalists recently.  He provided him financial support. His daughter Sharmin Aktar Priti was admitted to  Fatema High School in class eight, whose schooling became stopped due to want of ability of her father.
She was provided with books, school dress and fees and charges. He gave her assurance of schooling up to SSC.
Among others, journalists Md. Rabiul Islam Khan, Md. Sohel Rana, Rubel Hossain, Rakib Hossain Rony, Ismail Hossain Robin, DAL staff reporter Zisad Al Naiyan, Chhatra League leader Tarek Hossain, hawker Shahzahan's sister Laky Aktar, brother Abul Kalam and assistant headmaster of Fatema High school Hasina Aktar were present at that time.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two bakeries fined at Baraigram
Handicraft items with banana, pineapple leaves on demand
47 held in Rajshahi
One found dead at Bajitpur
Two murdered in two districts
Eight killed, 33 injured in road mishaps in four districts
Sorry state of mass graveyard at Sapahar
31 collect nomination paper in Barishal bar polls


Latest News
3 private universities fined Tk 10 lakh
Atiqul promises ‘modern, dynamic, healthy’ Dhaka
AL-BNP clash in Gopibagh during campaign
BSF returns bodies of 2 Bangladeshis
Canada identifies 1st case of coronavirus
World's largest twin-engined jet takes flight
PM Hasina opens water treatment plants in Khulna, Ctg
'Drug peddler' killed in 'shootout'
Dr Yunus gets bail on Tk 5,000 bond
Voters should decide Trump's fate: Lawyers
Most Read News
Sexual harassment at workplace: Strong legislation required
3 of a family killed in road crash
UNODC holds workshop to address human trafficking and migrant smuggling
Amar Kotha (My Words)
Free textbooks not free for students at Char Fasson schools
Director of Trishul Cultural Organisation Trina Majumder
Siblings seek vote for Atique
Children to grow as worthy citizens through sports: PM
Vanilla cake with butter cream
2 'Neo JMB' men held in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft