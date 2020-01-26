Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:37 PM
3 kill selves in two dists

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

A school-going boy and two college girls reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Barishal, recently.  
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolboy killed self by hanging in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Siddhartha Chandra Bhattacharya, 12, was the son of Kesta Chandra Bhattacharya of Purba Fulmoti Village in the upazila, and a seventh grader at Balahat Adarsha School and College.
Locals said Siddhartha hanged himself following an altercation with his mother at 9pm.
Getting no response from his room, family members broke open the door and found his hanging body.
Being informed, police recovered and sent the body to morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari Police Station, said its Officer-in-Charge Razib Kumar Roy.
BARISHAL: Two college girls killed selves in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday night.
Setu Rani Roy, 19, daughter of Sada Nandan Roy of Bawalia Village in Banaripara Upazila and a 1st year honours student of Government BM College killed self by hanging from a mango tree over love affairs.
On the other hand, Tania Akhter, 22, daughter of Alamgir Hossen of Char Pukuria Village in Hizla Upazila and a 3rd year honours student of Muladi Degree College took poison as her parents compelled her to marry one Maidul Islam of Kalikapur in Mehendiganj Upazila.
She was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where she died after some time.
Police sent both the bodies to morgue for autopsies on Thursday.













