

Munshiganj monasteries on death throes for lack of renovation

Although, the district is famous for its archaeological heritage, about 30 to 35 monasteries here are becoming extinct.

Considering the archaeological significance of the monasteries, many local and foreign tourists are now working on these.

Munshiganj is a part of Old Bikrampur. The then British government upgraded it as Munshiganj Mahakuma in May, 1845.

Meanwhile, locals urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for renovation and maintenance of the monasteries and save the traditional heritage of the district.

Out of the six upazilas of the district, there are monasteries in Sadar, Tongibari, Sirajdikhan, Louhajang and Sreenagar upazilas.

There were many monasteries here in 1947. But, the number decreased following river erosions and grabbing. Now, there are 30 to 35 monasteries in the five upazilas.

Meanwhile, when many archaeological sites are being destroyed, a veteran physician Ramesh Chandra Roy has established a pair of monasteries commemorating his parents at Nayananda Village in Tongibari Upazila recently.

The Shyamsiddhi Monastery at Shyamsiddhi Village in Sreenagar Upazila is the highest monastery in the sub-continent. This 241-foot high monastery was built in 1758.

Two monasteries known as Sonarong Monastery are located in Sonarong Village of Tongibari Upazila. Of the two, the first one was established in 1843 and the second one in 1883.

Another 150-foot high monastery known as Chowdhuribari Monastery, is situated in Chowdhury Bari adjacent to Mohakali Union in Sadar Upazila. It was largely damaged during the Liberation War in 1971.

Another 120-foot high monastery, known as Kunderbazar Monastery, was built in between 1758 to 1760. Its peak was totally damaged in 1897.

The 100-foot high Autshahi Monastery, situated in Autshahi Village of Tongibari Upazila, was built by Bijoy Ram Kar in between 1755 and 1757.

Besides, a number of different sized monasteries are situated in different areas, including Tongibari, Dighirpar, Champatala, Panchasar, Abdullahpur, Khilpara, Tajpur, Bejgaon, Sreenagar, Maijpara, Tarpasha, Kaykirtan, Kamargao and Hasara.

Tongibari Upazila Chairman Jaglul Haldar Bhutu said these monasteries are carrying the ancient heritage of the district. It is very necessary to renovate those.

He also said if the government provides necessary instructions, the upazila administration will renovate the monasteries with its own fund.

Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder said the Archaeological Department has its own rules and regulations to save the heritages. District administration will take necessary steps in this connection.



















