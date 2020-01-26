Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Countryside

1,500 poor people get free eye treatment

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

FENI, Jan 25: At least 1,500 poor people received free eye treatment at Feni Shishu Niketon School in the town on Friday.
Feni Lions Club, Lions Club of Feni Muhuri and Lions Club of Feni Orchid jointly organised the programme.
Ex-District 315 B2 Governor Lion Md Mobarak Hossain, MJF, inaugurated the day-long programme in the morning.
Muhuri Lions Club President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan chaired the programme while Former Governor of District 315 B2 Lion Ashfaqur Rahman, MJF, was present as special guest.
Lion District's First Vice-Governor Lion SM Hafiz Al Asad, PMJF, and Second District Vice-Governor Lion ATM Nazrul Islam, MJF, were also present.
Five doctors provided free treatment to at 1,500 people, and of them over 700 patients received free medicines. Of the patients, doctors selected about 150 eye patients to provide them with free cataract operation facilities. Free cataract operation will be provided to these selected patients at Agargaon Lions Eye Hospital in Dhaka on February 18 and 23.
Besides giving free medical service, Lions Club bears all the cost including cost of medicine, transportation, living and food to the patients at that time.    


