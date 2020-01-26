

Bogura farmers get bumper yield of cauliflower, cabbage

As they are now selling advanced variety of cauliflower at Tk 1,600 per maund and cabbage at Tk 30 to Tk 50 per piece in the markets, the farmers are becoming profitable here.

Farmer Abdul Matin of Shibganj said he spent Tk 18,000 to Tk 20,000 to cultivate cauliflower/cabbage per bigha where he could be able to sell this at Tk 1,25,000 within two months of planting.

At the very beginning of this season, they were selling the produce at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg in the local markets. The price was Tk 120 per kg in the retail markets here. In wholesale market of Mahasthanhat of the district, it is now selling at Tk 900 to Tk 1,000 per maund.

Local farmers have earned about Tk 1,00,000 without production cost this year.

Abdul Jobbar of Mokamtala area in Shibganj Upazila said the production was very good this year, and at the same time, they are also getting fair price after selling it. He got about 4,000 kg of cauliflower/cabbage in a single bigha of land.

Assistant Agriculture Officer of Department of Agricultural Extension Faridur Rahman said the saplings were planted on the land here in the month of August. The vegetable will be produced there till February. Cauliflower and cabbage were cultivated on a total of 27,000 hectares of land this year. Following this, the production is supposed to be 28 to 30 tonne per hectare. The total cost of the cultivation including fertilizer and insecticide was around Tk 15,000.

He also informed as the production was very good this year, many farmers cultivated this cauliflower or cabbage twice in the same land. Not only that, almost every piece of the produce weighs one kg to 1.5kg due to enough nourishment, he added.

















