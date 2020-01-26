Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020, 2:37 PM
Teenage girl beaten dead by mother at Chatkhil

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Jan 25: A teenage girl was beaten to death allegedly by her mother in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Maria Akter, 14, was the daughter of Manik Hossain and Moni Begum, a resident of Sanokhali Village in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Khilpara ML High School.
Maria had done all kinds of household works as her mother Moni is a physically-challenged woman.
Moni told her daughter to make breakfast on Friday morning. As Maria refused to do so, she beat her daughter indiscriminately.
The girl became unconscious as she received injury on head.
She was rushed to a local physician where she was declared dead.
Police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue.




The victim's parents were detained for initial interrogation, said Officer-in-Charge of Chatkhil Police Station Anwar Hossain.


