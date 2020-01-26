Video
Sunday, 26 January, 2020
Home Countryside

Two JMB men arrested with arms in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 26 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, 25: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) arrested two suspected members of neo-JMB from Old Gallamary area under Sonadanga Police Station (PS) in the city early Saturday.
Police also seized explosives, jihadi books, one laptop, two remote controls, 144 match boxes, electronic instruments, one LED TV, three CD players, and leaflets from their possession.
KMP Commissioner Dr Khondokar Lutful Kabir informed this on Saturday morning at a press conference at the KMP headquarters in the city.
The arrested are Nur Mohammad Anik, 24, son of Abdur Rahman of Ghior Upazila in Manikganj District, and Md Mozahidul Islam Rafi, 23, son of Md Rezaul Karim of Shibganj Upazila in Bogura District.
Of them, Anik is a 4th year BBA student, and Rafi a 4th year student of Statistics Department at Khulna University.
Commissioner Dr Khondokar Lutful Kabir said, on a tip-off, a special team raided the ground floor of a three-storied building in the said area and arrested them at 4:30am.
The arrestees were allegedly involved in a bomb attack at a police car at Arongghata PS on December 5, 2019, he said.


