Worker dies in landslide

KHAGRACHHARI, Jan 25: A worker was killed in a landslide while cutting a hill illegally in Lalchhari area under Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Khagendra Tripura, 32, was the son of Khet Kumar of Tekpara Village in Matiranga Upazila of the district.

Locals said a chunk of earth from the hill entrapped Khagendra while cutting it by an excavator at 12:30pm.

Receiving phone call through 999, fire-fighters and police went to the spot and recovered the body after four hours.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection with Ramgarh Police Station, said its Officer-in-Charge Shamsuzzaman.

























