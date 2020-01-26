Dumped waste damages drainage in Rajshahi





These toxic wastes are not only threatening human health but also affecting environmental balance. On a recent visit to Rajshahi Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium, it was found that various steel shops were established around the area. The shop leftovers are being dumped into the drains. As a result, the entire drainage system is facing setback. The drainage system is being hampered, mainly due to disposal of wastes from hospitals, educational institutions, and business establishments. Besides blocking drainage system, those wastes often create bad smell around the area. A shopkeeper Abdul Majid of Rajshahi Stadium area said, "As we have no dustbin, we dump wastes into the drain. Everyone throws the dirt right here."

Mominul Islam of the same area said people are forced to dump wastes here as there is no dustbin in the area.



























RAJSHAHI, Jan 25: Dumped toxic waste is hampering drainage system of the city. devour Drains designed for drainage of water from the city are now being mixed with various toxic waste as people are regularly dumping dirt into the drains.These toxic wastes are not only threatening human health but also affecting environmental balance. On a recent visit to Rajshahi Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium, it was found that various steel shops were established around the area. The shop leftovers are being dumped into the drains. As a result, the entire drainage system is facing setback. The drainage system is being hampered, mainly due to disposal of wastes from hospitals, educational institutions, and business establishments. Besides blocking drainage system, those wastes often create bad smell around the area. A shopkeeper Abdul Majid of Rajshahi Stadium area said, "As we have no dustbin, we dump wastes into the drain. Everyone throws the dirt right here."Mominul Islam of the same area said people are forced to dump wastes here as there is no dustbin in the area.